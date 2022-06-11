Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Increases By 344.9%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 344.9% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KNYJY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 77,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($60.22) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

