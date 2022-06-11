Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Increases By 344.9%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 344.9% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KNYJY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 77,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($60.22) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.