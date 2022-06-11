Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Grows By 241.1%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 241.1% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 8.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

