Short Interest in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Decreases By 67.3%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $6.31 on Friday. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $167,772. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.