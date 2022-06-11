Short Interest in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Expands By 405.5%

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,300 shares, a growth of 405.5% from the May 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $231.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.40. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

