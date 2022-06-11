Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Declines By 79.3%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the May 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MRMD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 380,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Get MariMed alerts:

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. MariMed had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 20.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MariMed will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

MRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.