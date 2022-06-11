Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Drops By 77.3%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

MTACW opened at $0.19 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20.

