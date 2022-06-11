Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Expands By 200.0%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MKKGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($223.66) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($236.56) to €225.00 ($241.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

MKKGY traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 74,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,009. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

