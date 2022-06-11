Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Expands By 256.6%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of MOGU stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. MOGU has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MOGU during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MOGU by 142.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MOGU during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MOGU by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

