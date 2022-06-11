Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Grows By 254.8%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $2.30 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNPR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.