Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Declines By 75.9%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS MPXOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 4,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,656. MPX International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About MPX International (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MPX International (MPXOF)
