Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Drops By 69.4%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.33. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.