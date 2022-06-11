Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Drops By 69.4%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.33. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.