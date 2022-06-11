Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Declines By 74.3%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on NEXXY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Nexi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Nexi has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.