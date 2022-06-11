Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Expands By 359.5%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 359.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Nippon Steel stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 78,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

