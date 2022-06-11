Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Expands By 359.5%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 359.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Nippon Steel stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 78,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.63.
