Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Grows By 400.0%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NLSPW stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.