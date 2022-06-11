Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Expands By 347.8%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 347.8% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $265,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NRT stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.85% and a return on equity of 5,275.81%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 165.22%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.