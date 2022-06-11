Short Interest in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) Expands By 319.2%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 319.2% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

NLIT stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.