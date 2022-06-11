Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Decreases By 68.9%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 91,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,877. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 126,121 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

