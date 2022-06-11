Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Grows By 395.5%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 395.5% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $487,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $110,000.

NRK opened at $11.37 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

