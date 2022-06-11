Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Increases By 198.2%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the May 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ORZCF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of ORZCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,862. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.43.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orezone Gold (ORZCF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.