Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Increases By 198.2%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the May 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORZCF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Shares of ORZCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,862. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.