Short Interest in Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rises By 316.7%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on OUTKY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$2.74 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

