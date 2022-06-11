Short Interest in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Expands By 207.1%

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPL opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

