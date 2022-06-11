Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Expands By 416.1%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 416.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,857,402 shares in the company, valued at $52,950,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 72,503 shares of company stock valued at $651,078 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

