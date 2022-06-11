Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Increases By 428.6%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in P&F Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of P&F Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of P&F Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PFIN stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

