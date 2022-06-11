Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Expands By 355.8%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 355.8% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 272,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $8.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
