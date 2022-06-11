Short Interest in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Expands By 355.8%

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 355.8% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 272,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,156,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 394,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

