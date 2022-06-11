Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Decreases By 75.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PNGAY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.44 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3886 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

