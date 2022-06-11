Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Declines By 71.3%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the May 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,188. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

About Porsche Automobil (Get Rating)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.