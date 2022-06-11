Short Interest in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW) Drops By 79.0%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Powered Brands stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Powered Brands stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.02.

