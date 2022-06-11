Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Grows By 189.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the May 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.1 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Resolute Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,930. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resolute Mining (RMGGF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.