Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Grows By 189.9%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the May 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Resolute Mining stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,930. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

