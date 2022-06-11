Short Interest in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Rises By 461.5%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the May 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LEAP opened at $9.93 on Friday. Ribbit LEAP has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEAP. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at $6,170,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth about $4,734,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth about $2,204,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth about $2,123,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.