Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Rises By 187.6%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 187.6% from the May 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,075,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RSHN traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,952,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,936,184. RushNet has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

About RushNet (Get Rating)

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

