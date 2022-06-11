Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Drops By 64.3%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

