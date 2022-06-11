Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 63.3%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of SNPHY stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

