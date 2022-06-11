Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Declines By 73.3%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Sasol has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

