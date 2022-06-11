Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Declines By 73.3%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Sasol has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
Sasol Company Profile
