Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Grows By 244.2%

ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 244.2% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.87 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get ScION Tech Growth I alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,894,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after buying an additional 1,068,546 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 511,021 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.