Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Increases By 197.0%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 197.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SGIOY opened at $12.80 on Friday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.
