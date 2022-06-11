Short Interest in Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Drops By 66.7%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €138.00 ($148.39) to €136.00 ($146.24) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.
SAEYY opened at $10.00 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
