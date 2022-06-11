Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Decreases By 78.9%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOB opened at $17.08 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $21.65.
About Sotherly Hotels
