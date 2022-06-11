Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Grows By 280.0%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTK opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. SportsTek Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTK. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

