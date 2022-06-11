Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expands By 333.3%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

