Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Drops By 64.1%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.52 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.48%.

About Taitron Components (Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.