Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Expands By 232.6%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 232.6% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.0 days.

TCHBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 551 to CHF 467 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of TCHBF opened at $315.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $308.81 and a 1 year high of $645.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.80 and a 200-day moving average of $434.52.

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution; Resolvex, a smart sample preparation solution for use in genomics, synthetic biology, drug discovery, analytical chemistry, cell biology, protein science, applied markets, and ELISA solutions.

