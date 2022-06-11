Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Drops By 67.4%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 1,135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.
Shares of TEFOF stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $5.61.
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
