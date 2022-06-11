Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Expands By 245.5%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TVE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. 27,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

