Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Drops By 63.3%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $30.47 on Friday. Terumo has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.36.
Terumo Company Profile
