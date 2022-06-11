Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Drops By 63.3%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $30.47 on Friday. Terumo has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

