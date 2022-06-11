Short Interest in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Declines By 64.7%

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFGDU. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 233.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

