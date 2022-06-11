Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Declines By 75.6%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

