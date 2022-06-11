Short Interest in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Drops By 71.1%

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TZPS stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

