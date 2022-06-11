Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Expands By 462.5%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.

UBLXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. u-blox has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

