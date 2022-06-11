Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Declines By 77.3%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBOH stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.61. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

