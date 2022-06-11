Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Declines By 73.8%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €35.50 ($38.17) to €36.80 ($39.57) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

